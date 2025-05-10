Sonam standalone net profit rises 1.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.34% to Rs 31.60 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 1.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.34% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.67% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 103.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

