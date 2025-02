Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 256.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 93.76 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 256.91% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 93.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.7670.8613.7611.1310.025.205.871.024.391.23

