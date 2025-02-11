Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 73.29 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 60.56% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.2960.795.4422.476.5513.116.0712.635.3613.59

