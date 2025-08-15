Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 1017.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 4506.21 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 1017.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 847.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 4506.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5255.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4506.215255.3412.4712.27-372.12-221.12-879.40-717.91-1017.79-847.06

