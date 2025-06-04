Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power rises on securing MGVCL contracts as L1 bidder

Rajesh Power rises on securing MGVCL contracts as L1 bidder

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) added 1.98% to Rs 1,335.50 after the company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) for multiple projects under the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

These include a turnkey contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under the Kisan Suryoday Yojna (KSY) Scheme.

Additionally, the company has secured two more contracts under the VKY-2 Scheme for the supply and installation of 11KV MVCC in Bodeli & Dabhoi Division and Dahod & Lunawada Division. These projects are expected to enhance the distribution network in the region, further strengthening the companys position in the power and infrastructure sectors.

Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

