Rajesh Power Services wins orders worth Rs 220.18 cr

Rajesh Power Services has received orders worth Rs 220.18 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL),Vadodara, Gujarat for Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) Scheme and Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY -2) Scheme.

