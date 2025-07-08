Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services wins orders worth Rs 220.18 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins orders worth Rs 220.18 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL),Vadodara

Rajesh Power Services has received orders worth Rs 220.18 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL),Vadodara, Gujarat for Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) Scheme and Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY -2) Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story