Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) rose 1.09% to Rs 390 after the company announced a new property launch, Regenta Central Shivani, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

This marks the fourth hotel the company has opened in the state this year, underscoring its commitment to expanding its footprint across key regional markets.

Strategically located in the MIDC area of Solapura major industrial and commercial hub in the south-western region of Maharashtrathe new property overlooks scenic lake views and is designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers. Solapur, often referred to as the "Textile City," is known for its commercial prominence, religious significance, and proximity to major cities like Pune and Hyderabad.

Regenta Central Shivani features 65 Rajasthani-themed rooms, including three accessible rooms, and comes equipped with modern amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, and gym. The property is positioned to attract a wide range of guests, from corporate visitors to tourists exploring nearby religious destinations like Tuljapur, Pandharpur, and Akkalkot. The hotel also boasts the largest common area in the city, featuring ROHLs signature all-day dining restaurant with 170 covers, a poolside bar with 40 covers, and a cozy lobby caf Ideal for small gatherings and medium-scale events, the property offers a 1000 sq. ft. meeting room, an expansive 8600 sq. ft. banquet, and a sprawling 25,000 sq. ft. lawn.

Chander K. Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., said, We are thrilled to expand our presence in Maharashtra with our 13th property in the state, addressing the growing demand for tourism and business accommodations. Solapur, with its rich tradition of textiles, handicrafts, and leather goods, serves as a strategic commercial hub with excellent connectivity to cities like Hyderabad and Pune. This expansion aligns with our plans to penetrate micromarkets with properties ranging from upscale hotels to value stays. We are excited to partner with Mathura Agro for Regenta Central Shivani, Solapur. Venugopal Karwa and Lavesh Karwa, MD of Mathura Agro Industries, added, This collaboration with ROHL is an exciting milestone for us. The introduction of the Regenta brand fresh and vibrant energy to Solapur, we look forward to offering our guests a distinctive and exceptional experience.