Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure added 1.84% to Rs 570.95 after the company announced the signing of a development agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Re-development of a residential project about twenty eight thousand square feet construction area, will lead estimated revenue of Rs 37 crore.

The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

The land parcel lies in the well-developed residential area and is located close to Santacruz Railway Station. With schools, colleges, hospitals and shopping avenues located within a 2 km radius of the project, this new development will offer great connectivity to corporate hubs and recreational centers in close proximity.

Vikram Jayantilal Lodha, managing director said: We are excited to collaborate with Jose Ville on this prestigious project.

Our team is diligently working on the planning phase and will soon seek necessary approvals to commence construction in the upcoming Financial Year. We are dedicated to expanding our development portfolio in key areas of Mumbai, aiming to enhance the company's overall performance.

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is an emerging name in real estate development across the residential sector in Western Mumbai region. The company has residential projects located in the premium location of Goregaon and Andheri where they have established their presence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story