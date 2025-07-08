Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure added 1.84% to Rs 570.95 after the company announced the signing of a development agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Re-development of a residential project about twenty eight thousand square feet construction area, will lead estimated revenue of Rs 37 crore.

The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

The land parcel lies in the well-developed residential area and is located close to Santacruz Railway Station. With schools, colleges, hospitals and shopping avenues located within a 2 km radius of the project, this new development will offer great connectivity to corporate hubs and recreational centers in close proximity.

Vikram Jayantilal Lodha, managing director said: We are excited to collaborate with Jose Ville on this prestigious project. Our team is diligently working on the planning phase and will soon seek necessary approvals to commence construction in the upcoming Financial Year. We are dedicated to expanding our development portfolio in key areas of Mumbai, aiming to enhance the company's overall performance. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is an emerging name in real estate development across the residential sector in Western Mumbai region. The company has residential projects located in the premium location of Goregaon and Andheri where they have established their presence.