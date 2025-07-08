Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 187.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10014 shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Trident Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2025.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 187.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10014 shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.534.60. Volumes stood at 3787 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5276 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.525.45. Volumes stood at 4682 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 57.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.32.68. Volumes stood at 7.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 97.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.85% to Rs.23.05. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 76215 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17099 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.298.80. Volumes stood at 18632 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story