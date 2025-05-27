Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 94.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.27 -41 0.680.35 94 OPM %31.2540.74 --4.412.86 - PBDT0.120.19 -37 0.200.10 100 PBT0.120.19 -37 0.200.10 100 NP0.070.15 -53 0.150.06 150

