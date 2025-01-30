Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 50.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 50.77% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 157.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales157.51125.54 25 OPM %22.1918.60 -PBDT38.8426.96 44 PBT35.4323.95 48 NP26.2817.43 51

