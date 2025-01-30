Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 50.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 157.51 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 50.77% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 157.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.157.51125.5422.1918.6038.8426.9635.4323.9526.2817.43

