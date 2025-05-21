Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 10.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 2909.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 10.91% to Rs 498.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 2909.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2695.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.40% to Rs 1911.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1656.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 11317.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10562.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2909.002695.0011317.0010562.0033.1432.7632.8831.89890.00834.003492.003072.00689.00631.002697.002264.00498.00449.001911.001656.00

