Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 3.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma declined 3.06% to Rs 186.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.57% to Rs 698.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 772.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 5616.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5664.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content