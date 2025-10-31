Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 151.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.26% to Rs 1307.62 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 151.05% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.26% to Rs 1307.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 925.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1307.62925.708.747.99104.8756.8883.4234.3762.3624.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News