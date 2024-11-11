Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.55% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.55% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.510.83-1.9619.280.070.240.070.240.050.18

