Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 38.55% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.55% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.83 -39 OPM %-1.9619.28 -PBDT0.070.24 -71 PBT0.070.24 -71 NP0.050.18 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

Trump, Putin speak over phone, discuss ending war in Ukraine: Report

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story