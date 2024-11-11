Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.55% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.55% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.83 -39 OPM %-1.9619.28 -PBDT0.070.24 -71 PBT0.070.24 -71 NP0.050.18 -72
