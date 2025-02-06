Rajshree Polypack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 72.70 crore

Net loss of Rajshree Polypack reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 72.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales72.7064.82 12 OPM %6.9713.36 -PBDT4.017.39 -46 PBT-0.413.47 PL NP-0.942.55 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

