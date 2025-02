Redington consolidated net profit rises 17.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 26716.08 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 17.47% to Rs 400.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 340.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 26716.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23504.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26716.0823504.972.262.20566.87477.25512.88433.92400.31340.78

