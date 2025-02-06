Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 60.94 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 75.92% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.9461.6692.5892.2537.1838.1137.1338.0613.3755.52

