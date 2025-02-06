Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 60.94 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 75.92% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales60.9461.66 -1 OPM %92.5892.25 -PBDT37.1838.11 -2 PBT37.1338.06 -2 NP13.3755.52 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2024 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Disa India consolidated net profit rises 74.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 341.38% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story