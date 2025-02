Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 67.88 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 4.03% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 67.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.67.8851.568.0712.065.854.871.610.941.191.24

