IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that it has expanded its Ethyl Acetate and Acetic Anhydride manufacturing capacities through internal accruals.

The company has enhanced the manufacturing capacity of Ethyl Acetate from 1,00,000 MT per annum to 1,20,000 MT per annum with a capex of about Rs 4 crore. The additional capacity of 20,000 MTPA was completed on 2 March 2026.

The expansion has been undertaken to cater to sustained demand growth across various sectors and to improve margin realisation through optimal operating leverage.

In addition, the company has expanded the manufacturing capacity of Acetic Anhydride from 25,000 MTPA to 32,000 MTPA. The project entails a capital expenditure of about Rs 5.71 crore. The existing facility was operating at above 90% capacity utilisation prior to the expansion. The additional capacity of 7,000 MTPA was commissioned on 2 March 2026.