INR gains amid falling Crude oil

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Indian rupee gained in early trades on Thursday as a slide in the Crude oil prices supported the sentiments. Weakness in the US dollar also helped INR. The dollar index steadied at around 99.40 in early Asia awaiting key PCE data for further cues on Federal course of action. INR quotes at Rs 85.28 per dollar, up ten paise on the day. On the NSE, the USDINR futures are down marginally at 85.56.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

