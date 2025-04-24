Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 430.00 crore

Net Loss of Rallis India reported to Rs 32.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.54% to Rs 125.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 2663.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2648.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

430.00436.002663.002648.00-4.651.3810.7411.74-11.004.00306.00309.00-41.00-29.00186.00195.00-32.00-21.00125.00148.00

