Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 306.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 308.27 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 306.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 309.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 308.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1275.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1228.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 1308.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1191.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales308.27323.29 -5 1308.041191.65 10 OPM %49.6443.60 -44.2344.34 - PBDT-264.36-271.52 3 -1107.39-1084.63 -2 PBT-306.42-310.90 1 -1275.32-1235.07 -3 NP-306.42-309.34 1 -1275.32-1228.44 -4

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

