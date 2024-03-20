Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2024.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd tumbled 12.25% to Rs 13.39 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 14.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Virinchi Ltd lost 5.21% to Rs 30.54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd slipped 5.16% to Rs 24.61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25302 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd fell 5.14% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11056 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News