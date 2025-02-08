Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 101.49 crore

Net loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.4987.78 16 OPM %-5.683.62 -PBDT-13.82-4.93 -180 PBT-21.22-12.88 -65 NP-15.693.54 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elixir Capital consolidated net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 42.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3947.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story