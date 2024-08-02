Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 84.33 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 84.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.3389.36 -6 OPM %0.13-0.25 -PBDT-7.79-6.61 -18 PBT-15.12-17.04 11 NP-9.53-15.16 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I know his type': Harris attacks Trump post racial identity jibe

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%

Wayanad landslides: 40 teams of rescuers commence search operations

Warren Buffett offloads more Bank of America shares; sales top $3.8 bn

Intel to cut more than 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story