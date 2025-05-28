Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 6.55 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 1.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.62% to Rs 3.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.555.75 14 23.6419.33 22 OPM %-1.3733.91 -7.1116.14 - PBDT1.381.48 -7 4.523.31 37 PBT1.371.49 -8 4.513.29 37 NP0.970.98 -1 3.412.46 39

