Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 6.55 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 1.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.62% to Rs 3.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

