Ramco Cements commissions 8MW waste heat recovery system at Ramasamy Raja Nagar unit

The Ramco Cements announced the commissioning of a waste heat recovery system of 8 MW capacity at its Ramasamy Raja Nagar cement plant today.

With the commissioning of waste heat recovery system, the overall waste heat power generation in Ramasamy Raja Nagar has gone up from 2 MW to 10 MW and the company's overall waste heat power generation capacity has gone up from 45.15 MW to 53.15 MW.

