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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems successfully implements Payce platform for Cromwell Group

Ramco Systems successfully implements Payce platform for Cromwell Group

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Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully implemented its Payce platform at real estate investment platform Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell), supporting the organisation's payroll requirements in Australia.

The implementation was delivered collaboratively by teams from Cromwell and Ramco Systems and supports Cromwell's payroll requirements in Australia. The solution manages payroll in line with Australian statutory requirements.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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