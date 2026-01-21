Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.210 0 OPM %-128.570 -PBDT-0.10-0.04 -150 PBT-0.10-0.04 -150 NP-0.10-0.04 -150

