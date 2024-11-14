Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 1007.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 469.52% to Rs 5.98 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 1007.69% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 469.52% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.981.05 470 OPM %32.613.81 -PBDT1.950.17 1047 PBT1.950.17 1047 NP1.440.13 1008

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

