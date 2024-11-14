Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 1007.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 469.52% to Rs 5.98 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 1007.69% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 469.52% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.981.0532.613.811.950.171.950.171.440.13

