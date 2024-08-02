Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 830.85 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings rose 2.74% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 830.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales830.85894.46 -7 OPM %8.818.68 -PBDT65.9572.75 -9 PBT32.4637.40 -13 NP13.1212.77 3
