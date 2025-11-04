Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1029.69 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 9.26% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1029.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 995.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1029.69995.522.371.8532.4929.6528.3025.9021.8219.97

