Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.39% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.530.72-132.08-22.22-0.70-0.17-0.83-0.28-0.66-0.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News