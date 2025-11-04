Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.55% to Rs 6412.76 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 20.95% to Rs 648.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.55% to Rs 6412.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4346.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6412.764346.1813.1318.18928.41868.88841.77785.62648.76536.37

