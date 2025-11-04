Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 37.43% to Rs 513.09 crore

Net Loss of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 49.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 513.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 373.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales513.09373.36 37 OPM %8.33-1.18 -PBDT2.03-48.38 LP PBT-49.11-84.47 42 NP-49.11-84.47 42

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

