Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 49.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 513.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 373.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.513.09373.368.33-1.182.03-48.38-49.11-84.47-49.11-84.47

