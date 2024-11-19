Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 77.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 77.94% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.3422.6816.7711.823.152.282.601.722.421.36

