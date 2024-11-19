Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 77.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 20.34 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 77.94% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.3422.68 -10 OPM %16.7711.82 -PBDT3.152.28 38 PBT2.601.72 51 NP2.421.36 78

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

