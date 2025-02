TBO Tek standalone net profit declines 16.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 133.59 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek declined 16.84% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 133.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.133.59124.166.5213.9319.4523.2515.2218.2811.3613.66

