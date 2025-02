DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2438.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 118.04 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 2438.71% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 118.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.118.0480.5315.028.8015.594.2511.340.347.870.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News