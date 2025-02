Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 86.36% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.790.6625.3221.210.480.340.440.300.410.22

