Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 22.74 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 83.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.7422.87 -1 83.8387.53 -4 OPM %4.933.54 -4.844.46 - PBDT1.531.22 25 4.934.86 1 PBT1.201.05 14 4.154.18 -1 NP0.970.68 43 3.203.01 6

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

