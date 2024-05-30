Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 22.74 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 83.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

22.7422.8783.8387.534.933.544.844.461.531.224.934.861.201.054.154.180.970.683.203.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News