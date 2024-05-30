Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 67.53% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of Bloom Dekor reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.53% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.77% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.882.71 -68 5.7310.97 -48 OPM %-3.41-135.06 --15.01-38.38 - PBDT-0.05-3.61 99 -0.93-4.29 78 PBT-0.08-3.80 98 -1.44-4.98 71 NP-0.03-5.91 99 -0.8521.47 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

