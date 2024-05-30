Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Super Bakers (India) rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Baking Just Got Better with Pure Flour From Europe

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asia Pack standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.80% in the March 2024 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2024 quarter

RSC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story