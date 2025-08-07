RateGain Travel Tech gains after Q1 PAT climbs 3% YoY to Rs 47 cr

RateGain Travel Technologies added 2.40% to Rs 438 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3% to Rs 46.93 crore on 4.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 272.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 5.31% YoY to Rs 61.32 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 49.67 crore in Q1 FY26, registering de-growth of 0.2% compared with Rs 49.77 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin fell to 18.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 19.1% in Q1 FY25.

The company reported strong year-on-year growth of 37.7% in new contract wins during Q1 FY26, amounting to Rs 81.68 crore.

The company said that its continued investments in high growth geographies of APAC and the Middle East continue to deliver positive results, posting a growth of 23.2% YoY, driven by increased market presence and execution. This is in line with the companys strategy to strengthen presence in key high-growth markets along with deepening relationships within our core markets. Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman, RateGain Travel Technologies, said, Q1 FY26 reflects the momentum we are building through focused execution and continued investments. The strong growth in new contract wins highlights the impact of our efforts across GTM, product, and leadership. As we scale, our priority remains clear, build AI-powered platforms that solve real challenges, deliver measurable value, and help our customers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving travel landscape.

Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO), RateGain Travel Technologies, added, We are pleased to start FY26 on a positive note with healthy traction in new deal wins and steady operational performance. With the impact of annual wage hikes and continued investments in our GTM teams, we see operational margins coming in at 18.2% on the back of continued focus on operational excellence. As we move forward, we will remain focused on making the right investments in product, partnerships, and talent to drive the next leg of sustainable growth across the business. RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.