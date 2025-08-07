TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.32% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.32% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.5721.83-17.97-14.70-1.52-3.31-5.19-7.01-5.19-7.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News