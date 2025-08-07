Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
N K Industries Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2025.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd tumbled 12.38% to Rs 547.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9543 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 67.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 228 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd lost 9.45% to Rs 240.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1495 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd slipped 9.19% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11926 shares in the past one month.

GPT Healthcare Ltd corrected 8.56% to Rs 162.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43030 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

