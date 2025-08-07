Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2025.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd tumbled 12.38% to Rs 547.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9543 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 67.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 228 shares in the past one month. Megastar Foods Ltd lost 9.45% to Rs 240.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1495 shares in the past one month. Universal Autofoundry Ltd slipped 9.19% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11926 shares in the past one month.