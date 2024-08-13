Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 50.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 127.73 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 50.28% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 127.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.73146.564.683.514.993.932.691.792.691.79

