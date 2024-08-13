Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 50.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 127.73 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 50.28% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 127.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.73146.56 -13 OPM %4.683.51 -PBDT4.993.93 27 PBT2.691.79 50 NP2.691.79 50

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

