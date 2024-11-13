KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 199.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 199.55% to Rs 441.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1038.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1944.861038.4544.7222.30928.14216.32690.21177.11441.47147.38

