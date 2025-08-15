Ratnabhumi Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.06% to Rs 28.51 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers remain constant at Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.06% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.5151.8919.8910.982.801.042.590.792.002.00

