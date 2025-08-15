Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 19.39% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.3319.342.381.8624.6230.4324.6030.4124.3230.17

