Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 19.39% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.3319.34 0 OPM %2.381.86 -PBDT24.6230.43 -19 PBT24.6030.41 -19 NP24.3230.17 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

York Exports consolidated net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 19.69% in the June 2025 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the June 2025 quarter

IND Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story